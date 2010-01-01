Text STUDENT to (602) 421 - 6498 to get 15% off Your Service!
Signed in as:
filler@godaddy.com
Account
Sign out
We are a new upcoming local mobile car detailing business delivery luxury and professional cleaning to cars across the East Valley of Arizona. Our cofounders Chase and Roman are 2 brothers who are very passionate in delivering exceptional cleaning while staying affordable compared to our competitors. Chase is currently a Sophomore at Arizona State University studying mechanical engineering at Barrett, the Honors College. Roman is currently a Sophomore studying at Corona del Sol High School. We are two hardworking young men who are determined to not only excel in our studies, but our business as well.
*All packages depend on the size and severity of the vehicle at hand, the prices listed below are the starting price. Contact us for a more accurate quote*
SEDANS: $129
SM SUV: $149
LG SUV/TRUCK: $169
XL SUV/VAN: $189
Includes:
- Thorough Vacuum
- Wipe Down All Interior Surfaces
- Forced Air Blowout
- Clean Cup Holders
- Clean Door Jams
- Shampooing Floor Mats
- Seat Cleaning
SEDANS: $49
SM SUV: $59
LG SUV/TRUCK: $69
XL SUV/VAN: $79
Includes:
- Pre Soak / Bug Removal
- Professional Hand Wash
- Foam Bath
- Glass Cleaning
- Wheel/Wells/Tire Detail
- Hand Dry
- Paint Protectant
- Tire Shine
SEDANS: $169 (Saves $10) SM SUV: $189 (Saves $20)
LG SUV/TRUCK: $209 (Saves $30)
XL SUV/VAN: $229 (Saves $50)
Includes:
- Premium Interior Detail
- Premium Exterior Detail
SEDANS: $300
SM SUV: $350
LG SUV/TRUCK: $400
XL SUV/VAN: $450
Includes:
- Premium Interior Detail
- Decontamination Wash
- Ceramic Trim Restoration
- Engine Bay Detail
- Headlight Restoration
- Seat Steam Clean
- Carpet Steam Clean
SEDANS: $79
SM SUV: $89
LG SUV/TRUCK: $99
XL SUV/VAN: $109
Includes:
- Premium Exterior Detail
- Iron Removal
- Clay Bar Treatment
Pet Hair Removal: $25 - $125
Headlight Restoration: $70
Steam Cleaning: $10 Per Seat
Engine Bay Detail: $50
Truck Bed Scrub: $10 (Open); $30 (Closed)
Trim Restoration: $15
Ceramic Trim Restoration: $30
Odor Removal: $40
Stain Removal: $10 - $125
This service is designed and is most effective for new cars or cars that need minimal paint correction. This includes just a polish for the vehicle to enhance the paint and make it look brand new.
SEDANS: $200
SM SUV: $250
LG SUV/TRUCK: $300
XL SUV/VAN: $350
This service is the most common for everyday vehicles. This includes 1 round of buffing the paint with compound to remove scratches and swirls and 1 round of polishing.
SEDANS: $400
SM SUV: $450
LG SUV/TRUCK: $500
XL SUV/VAN: $550
This service is reserved for vehicles with excessive paint defects. This includes a heavy and light duty buffing job, as well as polish to enhance the paint as much as possible.
SEDANS: $600
SM SUV: $650
LG SUV/TRUCK: $700
XL SUV/VAN: $750
A ceramic coating is a liquid compound applied to the exterior of a vehicle to provide a protective layer. When applied, it chemically bonds with the vehicle's factory paint, creating a durable, hydrophobic surface that repels water, dirt, and contaminants. This coating enhances the paint's appearance, providing a glossy finish while offering long-lasting protection against UV rays, oxidation, and minor scratches.
Our ceramic coating is a spray on application that takes expertise and precision to apply. Specifically, it is a 12 - 18 month coating for your vehicle's paint. It not only protects but also enhances the depth and clarity of your vehicle's color. To ensure optimal and effective results, prior to applying the coating, we take it through a decontamination wash as well as a 1, 2, or 3 step paint correction (depending on severity). Prices for this service are listed below:
SEDANS: $125 SM SUV: $175 LG SUV/TRUCK: $225 XL SUV/VAN: $275
Did you know that the average American will spend a little over 4 years throughout their lifetime in a car. Wouldn't you want to have a clean and disinfected car at all times? Then our maintenance program is perfect for you!
Cell: (602) 421 - 6498 Email: winkswashes@gmail.com Instagram: winks_washes Facebook: Winks Washes LinkedIn: Winks Washes
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.