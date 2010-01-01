We are a new upcoming local mobile car detailing business delivery luxury and professional cleaning to cars across the East Valley of Arizona. Our cofounders Chase and Roman are 2 brothers who are very passionate in delivering exceptional cleaning while staying affordable compared to our competitors. Chase is currently a Sophomore at Arizona State University studying mechanical engineering at Barrett, the Honors College. Roman is currently a Sophomore studying at Corona del Sol High School. We are two hardworking young men who are determined to not only excel in our studies, but our business as well.